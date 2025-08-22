The third baseman provided all of Los Angeles' offense, accounting for two of the team's three hits and both runs on the night. The 30-year-old launched a solo shot in the fifth inning before adding another in the seventh, marking his 10th and 11th homers of the year. The performance came a day after Moncada also went deep, giving him three long balls over his last two contests and highlighting a sudden power surge. The switch-hitter is now slashing .239\/.330\/.478 with 30 RBI and 30 runs scored through 59 games.