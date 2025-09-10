Three of the four runs against Gomez came via the long ball, with a two-run homer by Josh Lowe in the second and a solo by Richie Palacios in the fourth. It's his first time in 18 appearances this season allowing multiple home runs. Gomez's strikeout numbers remain solid, as he has a 10.6 K\/9 in his last four outings and he's only issued two walks in his last two starts after having some command issues to end August. Gomez lines up to complete a two-start week against the Guardians this weekend.