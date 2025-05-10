Yoendrys Gomez News: Claimed by Pale Hose

The White Sox claimed Gomez off waivers from the Dodgers on Saturday.

The Dodgers designated Gomez for assignment Tuesday, one day after he gave up three earned runs while recording just one out against Miami. He has a bloated 6.28 ERA and 1.81 WHIP across 14.1 frames this season, but the White Sox recognized enough potential in the 25-year-old righty to put in a waiver claim for him. He'll report to the big club and will likely fill a long-relief role.