Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yoendrys Gomez headshot

Yoendrys Gomez News: Claimed by Pale Hose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 9:57am

The White Sox claimed Gomez off waivers from the Dodgers on Saturday.

The Dodgers designated Gomez for assignment Tuesday, one day after he gave up three earned runs while recording just one out against Miami. He has a bloated 6.28 ERA and 1.81 WHIP across 14.1 frames this season, but the White Sox recognized enough potential in the 25-year-old righty to put in a waiver claim for him. He'll report to the big club and will likely fill a long-relief role.

Yoendrys Gomez
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now