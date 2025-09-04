Gomez has done some quality work since joining Chicago's rotation, as Wednesday's showing was his third start where he's surrendered one run or zero for the White Sox. The 25-year-old right-hander tossed a season-high 94 pitches in what was his fifth start of the year, so he's certainly built up to handle a traditional starter's workload to wrap up the campaign. Gomez has a 3.42 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB over 23.2 innings as a starter for the White Sox, and he's next scheduled to take the mound at home against the Rays.