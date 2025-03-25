Yoniel Curet Injury: Opens season on Double-A IL

Double-A Montgomery placed Curet on its 60-day injured list Saturday due to an unspecified injury.

Curet is heading into his second season as a member of the Rays' 40-man roster, but he's still a long way off from reaching the majors. He's made just five starts above the High-A level, and he looks to be in line to miss at least a couple months away from making his 2025 debut after he apparently got injured during spring training. The 22-year-old righty found immediate success with Montgomery last season following his promotion from High-A Bowling Green, turning in a 1.75 ERA while striking out 37 batters over 25.2 innings.