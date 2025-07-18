Yordan Alvarez Injury: Begins swinging

Alvarez (hand) started swinging a bat Friday and is traveling with the team, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Friday is the start of a six-game road trip for the Astros, and general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that the organization could "try to expedite (Alvarez's) return." Alvarez may have just started swinging, but it looks like Houston will push to get him in the lineup sometime during the road trip. He'll likely be eased into action by playing DH at first, though. Alvarez has been on the IL since May 5 with a fractured hand.