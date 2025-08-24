Alvarez is on track to make his fourth and likely final rehab appearance for Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday, and if all goes well, he's expected to get the long-awaited green light to make his return from the shelf. Through his first three games on the farm, Alvarez has made two starts as a designated hitter and one as a left fielder and has gone 5-for-11 with three doubles, three runs, one RBI, one stolen base and a 2:2 BB:K. Alvarez initially injured his right hand on a swing in a late April game, but he played through the injury before being deactivated May 5.