Yu Darvish Injury: Another sim game on tap

Darvish (elbow) is scheduled to throw another simulated game Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The upcoming sim game will be Darvish's second in just under a week, as he previously threw approximately 40 pitches against live hitters last Saturday. If all goes well during Friday's throwing session, Darvish could then be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment last week. The right-hander has been on the shelf all season due to elbow inflammation, but he looks like he could be ready to make his 2025 debut with the Padres at some point in late June or early July.