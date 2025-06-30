Menu
Yu Darvish Injury: Another simulated game on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Darvish (elbow) will throw another simulated game Tuesday, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Darvish threw 51 pitches in a simulated game last Wednesday and should increase that pitch count during Tuesday's session. The veteran right-hander could be ready for a rehab start after that. Darvish has been sidelined all season with right elbow inflammation, but he's pushing to return before the All-Star break.

Yu Darvish
San Diego Padres
