Yu Darvish Injury: Another simulated game on tap

Darvish (elbow) will throw another simulated game Tuesday, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Darvish threw 51 pitches in a simulated game last Wednesday and should increase that pitch count during Tuesday's session. The veteran right-hander could be ready for a rehab start after that. Darvish has been sidelined all season with right elbow inflammation, but he's pushing to return before the All-Star break.