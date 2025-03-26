Yu Darvish Injury: Resumes throwing

Darvish (elbow) played light catch Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Wednesday marks the first time Darvish has done any sort of throwing since being shut down last week with inflammation in his right elbow. He's set to be placed on the injured list before the Padres' regular-season opener Thursday, and a clearer timeline for the veteran righty's return may emerge once he's cleared to resume mound work.