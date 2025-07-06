Yu Darvish Injury: Set for season debut Monday

Padres manager Mike Shildt said that Darvish (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's contest against the Diamondbacks in San Diego, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish will make his season debut after missing the entirety of the 2025 campaign to date while recovering from right elbow inflammation. Though he hasn't pitched in a competitive setting since making a rehab start at Triple-A El Paso on May 14, Darvish has been able to get stretched out recently through a series of simulated games. He tossed 64 pitches in his most recent sim game Tuesday, so he should be capable of providing the Padres with around 75-to-90 pitches in his season debut. Over his 16 starts with San Diego in 2024, Darvish posted an impressive 3.31 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 78 strikeouts over 81.2 innings.