Yu Darvish News: Mixed results in 2025 debut

Darvish (0-1) took the loss against Arizona on Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 3.2 innings.

Darvish finally suited up for the Padres after missing over three months to begin the campaign due to an elbow injury. The right-hander's control was decent despite the absence -- he issued three walks and hit a batter but threw 41 of 63 pitches for strikes -- and he racked up 12 whiffs in the relatively short outing. However, two of the three hits he allowed were doubles, and each of the two-baggers resulted in a run. Assuming Darvish recovers well from the outing, he's tentatively scheduled to make his next start this weekend at home against the Phillies.