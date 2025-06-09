Yusei Kikuchi News: Dominant in win over Athletics

Kikuchi (2-5) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five over 7.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Monday.

Kikuchi retired the first 13 batters he faced. While he allowed both baserunners in the fifth inning, he was able to keep runs off the board in what was easily his best performance of the year. This is the first time he's completed seven innings all season, and it was his first quality start since May 12 versus the Padres since he had failed to finish six frames in each of his last four outings. Kikuchi had also walked at least four batters in those contests before showing better control Monday. He's at a 2.92 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 68:41 K:BB through 77 innings over 14 starts this season. Kikuchi is lined up for a road start in Baltimore this weekend.