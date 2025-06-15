Yusei Kikuchi News: Strikes out 10 in loss

Kikuchi (2-6) took the loss Sunday against the Orioles, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out 10.

The five runs charged to Kikuchi mark a season high, though he's still held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in each of his last nine outings -- the left-hander came into Sunday with a 1.97 ERA over his previous eight starts (45.2 innings). Overall, Kikuchi's ERA sits at 3.05 with a 1.48 WHIP and 78:43 K:BB across 15 starts (82.2 innings) this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Astros at home in his next outing.