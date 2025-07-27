Zac Gallen News: Falls to Pirates

Gallen (7-12) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against Pittsburgh.

Gallen ran into some trouble early, allowing a run in the second inning and two in the third. Arizona couldn't bring a run home against Paul Skenes and the Pirates' bullpen, leading to Gallen's third consecutive loss. Gallen has given up at least four runs in seven of his last nine outings, registering a 6.24 ERA during that span. His season ERA is up to 5.60 alongside a 121:47 K:BB through 127 frames. Gallen's name has been floated around as a potential trade piece, but he's currently projected to take the mound on the road against the Athletics next weekend.