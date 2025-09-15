Gallen was stingy despite throwing just 57 of 96 pitches for strikes, with the lone run on his line being the result of a Casey Schmitt solo home run in the third inning. This was Gallen's fifth quality start in his last six outings, the lone exception being his five-run appearance in San Francisco last week. Gallen is now at a 4.73 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 163:61 K:BB across 180.2 innings over 31 starts this season, though he has a 2.68 ERA in 53.2 innings through his last nine outings. He's projected for a tough home start versus the Phillies this weekend.