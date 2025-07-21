Zac Gallen News: Tagged for two homers in loss

Gallen (7-11) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over six-plus innings to take the loss Monday versus the Astros.

Five of the six runs allowed came on the first two home runs of Brice Matthews' career, the second of which forced Gallen out of the game in the seventh inning. After a couple of positive starts to begin July, Gallen has allowed 12 runs over his last 11 frames. The bad continues to outweigh the good for the right-hander, who now has a 5.58 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 116:46 K:BB across 121 innings through 21 starts this season. Gallen is tentatively projected for a favorable road start in Pittsburgh this weekend.