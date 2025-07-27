Zach Agnos Injury: Shut down with elbow injury

The Rockies placed Agnos on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right elbow flexor strain.

During his relief appearance in Saturday's 18-0 loss to the Orioles, Agnos retired just one of the five batters he faced and was charged with four earned runs before being pulled from the game due to an unspecified arm injury. After further evaluation, the Rockies determined that Agnos was dealing with an elbow strain, an injury that will most likely keep him on the shelf beyond the minimum 15 days. Colorado recalled righty Jaden Hill from Triple-A Albuquerque to take over Agnos' spot in the bullpen.