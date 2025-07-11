Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Zach Dezenzo headshot

Zach Dezenzo Injury: Bumped to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 11, 2025 at 1:06pm

Dezenzo (hand) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Dezenzo has been on the 10-day injured list since June 1 after suffering a capsule strain in his left hand. While there haven't been any updates on his recovery progress, his transfer to the 60-day injured list will prevent him from returning until August. Still, he remains without a timetable for return.

Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now