Zach Dezenzo Injury: Bumped to 60-day IL

Dezenzo (hand) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Dezenzo has been on the 10-day injured list since June 1 after suffering a capsule strain in his left hand. While there haven't been any updates on his recovery progress, his transfer to the 60-day injured list will prevent him from returning until August. Still, he remains without a timetable for return.