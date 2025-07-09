Zach Eflin Injury: Could make rehab start Sunday

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Wednesday that Eflin (back) is tracking toward making a rehab start Sunday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Eflin likely has one more throwing session to get through before the Orioles map out a rehab schedule for him, but assuming he experiences no further setbacks with his back, he should be ready to report to an affiliate Sunday. The veteran right-hander may need just one rehab start before rejoining the Baltimore rotation at the start of the second half. Eflin has been on the 15-day injured list since late June due to low-back discomfort.