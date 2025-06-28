Zach Eflin Injury: Dealing with lower-back strain

Eflin was removed from Saturday's game versus Tampa Bay due to a lower-back strain, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Eflin noticed the issue while warming up in the bullpen prior to his start but thought he could pitch through it. However, the right-hander struggled through a four-run first inning before he was pulled, and it's logical to assume that the back issue contributed to the rough frame. Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino indicated following the contest that Eflin may need to get imaging done on his back, and it's unclear at this time if the veteran hurler will need a stint on the IL. The Orioles do have one injured starter close to returning to the rotation, as Cade Povich (hip) threw 75 pitches in a rehab start Thursday.