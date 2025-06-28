Menu
Zach Eflin Injury: Exits game with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Eflin was removed from Saturday's game against the Rays due to lower back tightness, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Eflin was rocked for four runs on 28 pitches (18 strikes) in the first inning, and his back issue seems to have contributed to his poor outing. He'll go to the clubhouse to undergo further testing, and the Orioles should provide an update on the veteran right-hander during or shortly after Saturday's game. Scott Blewett took the mound for Baltimore at the top of the second frame.

Zach Eflin
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
