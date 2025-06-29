Zach Eflin Injury: Likely bound for IL

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said that Eflin (back) is "trending toward an IL" stint, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Baltimore will likely evaluate Eflin over the next 24 hours before deciding whether or not to deactivate him, but since the All-Star break is looming and he previously spent time on the injured list in 2023 and 2024 due to back issues, it makes sense for the club to shut him down for a bit. Eflin was removed from his start in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Rays due to a lower-back strain, but he told Jake Rill of MLB.com that the injury first cropped up in his pregame bullpen session. With Cade Povich in the midst of a rehab assignment and seemingly on track to return from the injured list next weekend or early next week, the Orioles have a replacement in the rotation for Eflin lined up.