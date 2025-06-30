Zach Eflin Injury: Placed on IL with back injury
The Orioles placed Eflin on the 15-day injured list Monday with low-back discomfort.
Eflin was removed from his start Saturday against Tampa Bay due to the injury, and a trip to the IL was the expected outcome. The veteran right-hander will be eligible to return at the start of the second half, and he should have a good chance to be activated around that time, barring any setbacks.
