Zach Eflin Injury: Throws 58 pitches in rehab start

Eflin (back) made a minor-league rehab start for Double-A Chesapeake on Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out two.

Eflin tossed 58 pitches in what may have been the only rehab outing he'll need during his recovery from a back strain, and he's next scheduled to continue his throwing progression in Florida on Friday. Although the 31-year-old right-hander won't be ready to rejoin Baltimore's rotation for Friday's second-half opener in Tampa Bay, he should be able to return at some point next week. Brandon Young appears to be the most likely candidate to head back to the minor leagues once Eflin is activated from the injured list.