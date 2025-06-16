Zach Eflin News: Battered around in defeat

Eflin (6-3) took the loss after pitching five innings and allowing seven runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out two during Monday's 7-1 loss to the Rays.

Eflin's three-start win streak is officially over after he turned in one of his worst starts of the season Monday. After allowing just four runs in 19.1 innings over his prior three starts, he allowed seven runs in five innings. He also allowed 10+ hits for the second time this year. The 31-year-old has been mostly solid this season, but a couple of bad starts where he allowed 15 runs in 10.1 innings have inflated his ERA to 4.81. The right-hander is scheduled to next start on the road against the Yankees.