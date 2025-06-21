Zach Eflin News: Hammered by Yanks

Eflin (6-4) took the loss Saturday as the Orioles were routed 9-0 by the Yankees, coughing up six runs on 10 hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over three innings. He struck out four.

In his shortest outing of the season, Eflin served up a long ball to Trent Grisham in the first inning before J.C. Escarra and Ben Rice took him deep in the second. It's the fourth time in his last seven starts that the right-hander has been tagged for multiple homers, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 6.87 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 38 innings. Eflin will try to turn things around in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Rays -- the team that traded him to the O's last July.