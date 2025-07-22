Zach Fruit News: Back in action at Double-A

Fruit (lat) struck out a batter and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk over 4.1 innings Friday after being reinstated from Double-A Chesapeake's 7-day injured list.

Fruit made his first start for Chesapeake in just over three months after he had been sidelined due to a right lat strain. Over four Double-A outings on the season, Fruit owns an 8.03 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB in 12.1 innings.