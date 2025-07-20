Zach Neto News: Scores thrice, swipes bag in win

Neto went 2-for-6 with one RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Phillies.

Neto got the Angels on the board with an RBI single in the second inning and came around to score in the second, fourth and seventh frames. The shortstop is riding an eight-game hitting streak while hitting safely in 11 of his past 12 contests overall, with the latter stretch including six extra-base hits, five RBI, 16 runs scored and four steals. For the season, he's slashing .281/.328/.488 with 15 home runs, 35 RBI, 65 runs scored, and 18 stolen bases across 344 plate appearances.