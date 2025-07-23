Menu
Zach Pop News: Signs with Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 23, 2025

Pop signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Wednesday, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

Pop has spent time in the majors with the Mariners and Mets this season, allowing 11 earned runs over just 6.2 innings. He'll get a chance to rebound in the Cubs organization, though he'll likely need to turn in a few strong outings at Triple-A Iowa before getting a chance in Chicago's bullpen.

Zach Pop
Chicago Cubs
