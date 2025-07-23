Zack Kelly Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Kelly (oblique) will begin his rehab assignment with High-A Greenville on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Kelly tweaked his right oblique during a relief appearance against the Blue Jays in late June, which prompted his placement on the 15-day injured list. The veteran right-hander has recovered enough to embark on a rehab assignment, and he'll need multiple appearances without setbacks before returning to the Red Sox's bullpen. Kelly posted a 5.56 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB across 22.2 innings prior to his injury.