Zack Littell News: Fires six strong innings Friday

Littell didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Twins, giving up one run on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Littell fanned five while allowing a lone run in his third consecutive start, tossing six strong innings Friday. The 29-year-old right-hander had previously gone four straight outings without walking a batter, but he's now issued two free passes in each of his last two appearances. Littell is now up to 12 quality starts in 2025, and he'll carry a steady 3.50 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 76:15 K:BB across 110.2 frames into a tough spot on the road against the first-place Tigers.