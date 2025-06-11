Zack Littell News: Plagued by long ball in sixth loss

Littell (6-6) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox after giving up four runs on eight hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Littell's control remained nearly impeccable, as he issued one walk or fewer in his 10th straight start, but his struggles containing the long ball resurfaced. The 29-year-old right-hander served up a whopping four homers for the second time already this year, and he now inauspiciously leads the majors in homers allowed among pitchers with 21 on the season. Littell still owns a steady 3.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 58:11 K:BB across 86.2 innings, and he'll aim to reduce the hard contact the next time he's scheduled to take the hill versus the Orioles.