Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Zack Littell headshot

Zack Littell News: Takes loss despite quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Littell (6-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three in six innings.

Littell gave up a fifth inning solo blast to Colton Cowser and a near home run to Jordan Westburg but otherwise kept the Orioles to soft contact. It was his fourth straight start allowing a homer, but his fifth straight start going at least six innings. Littell has allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of his last 12 starts and has walked just eight batters over that span. He'll aim to get back in the win column this weekend against the Tigers.

Zack Littell
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now