Zack Littell News: Takes loss despite quality start

Littell (6-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three in six innings.

Littell gave up a fifth inning solo blast to Colton Cowser and a near home run to Jordan Westburg but otherwise kept the Orioles to soft contact. It was his fourth straight start allowing a homer, but his fifth straight start going at least six innings. Littell has allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of his last 12 starts and has walked just eight batters over that span. He'll aim to get back in the win column this weekend against the Tigers.