Zack Wheeler News: Allows four runs in no-decision

Wheeler allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Saturday.

Wheeler had given up one run or fewer in five of his previous six starts, posting a 0.68 ERA and 54:7 K:BB across 40 innings in that span. The Padres were able to get some revenge against him for the eight shutout innings he twirled against them June 30 in Philadelphia. This was also the first time all year Wheeler has given up multiple home runs in a start, as Jackson Merrill took him deep twice. Wheeler still has a superb 2.36 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 154:26 K:BB through 122 innings over 19 starts this season.