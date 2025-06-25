Zack Wheeler News: Pitches well but gets no support

Wheeler (7-3) took the loss against Houston on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Despite walking three batters for the second straight game, Wheeler weas very good Wednesday, holding the Astros to a first-inning run and notching eight punchouts. However, Philadelphia was unable to put any runs on the board, sending Wheeler to his third loss of the campaign. The right-hander did manage to log his fourth straight start allowing one or zero earned runs, and he's posted an excellent 32:7 K:BB over 23 innings during that span. Wheeler's next scheduled start is tentatively slated to be at home against San Diego.