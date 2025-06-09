Zack Wheeler News: Reinstated from paternity list

The Phillies reinstated Wheeler from the paternity list ahead of Monday's start against the Cubs.

In a corresponding move, the Phillies optioned Daniel Robert to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Wheeler (6-2) has made 12 starts this season and sports a 2.96 ERA and 94:18 KBB across 76 innings of work. He gets a tough test against a Cubs lineup that is fourth in OPS against right-handed pitching in 2025.