Zebby Matthews News: Activated ahead of start

The Twins reinstated Matthews (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

After missing more than a month with a shoulder strain, Matthews will return from the IL and start Saturday's game versus Colorado. The 25-year-old is coming off a brilliant minor-league start, during which he struck out nine batters in four shutout frames, and he'll be welcomed back to the bigs by a Rockies offense that ranks 27th in MLB with a .673 OPS this season. Travis Adams was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.