Zebby Matthews News: Surrenders five runs in loss

Matthews (1-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over four-plus innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Rockies.

The Twins took a 3-0 lead in the second inning, but the Rockies chipped away at it over the remainder of Matthews' start, which was his first major-league outing since June 4. He threw 77 pitches (51 strikes) before he was pulled from the game after running into trouble in the fifth frame. The 25-year-old is now at a 6.26 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB through 23 innings over five starts in the majors this season. Matthews is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Nationals, though he or David Festa could be at risk of losing the last spot in the rotation once Bailey Ober (hip) returns from the injured list.