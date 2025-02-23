Zyhir Hope News: Impressing early in camp

Hope went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's Cactus League loss to Kansas City.

Hope belted a solo shot to the opposite field in the sixth inning. The power display came two days after the 19-year-old made a pair of impressive catches in the outfield in the team's spring opener. Hope isn't a candidate to break camp with the big club, but he's among the team's top prospects after posting a .905 OPS with nine home runs and eight stolen bases over 54 games at the Single-A level last season.