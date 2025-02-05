Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA Market Update this Week: NBA Trade Deadline Week

The NBA has gone bananas. In a wonderful way. Luka Doncic being dealt to the Lakers shook the basketball world to its core. If that can happen, changing your Sorare NBA lineups feels as easy as snapping your fingers. Here's your upgrade, hold, and downgrade

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of February 4 at 5:40 p.m. ET.

UPGRADE

Dorian Finney-Smith, LAL ($3.24): Speaking of former Mavericks who now wear Lakers Gold. Though Finney-Smith comes off the bench, in the Lakers' last game he played 32 minutes and picked up 25.9 Sorare points. The Davis trade isn't likely to move Finney-Smith into the starting lineup, but there should be an uptick in minutes as he takes wing minutes and small-ball center minutes. He'll have his former teammate Luka to set him up, and I'm intrigued. Finney-Smith's only season averaging double-digit points per game was his final full season in Dallas with Doncic running the show.

HOLD

Evan Mobley, CLE ($18.32): The Cavaliers' incredible season has kind of fallen under the radar after the win streak ended, but they are still cruising, and Mobley is having a career year. He's averaged 18-and-nine (points and rebounds) while making a higher percentage of his threes and free throws than ever before. He's picked up four double-doubles in a row, and he's had at least 39.0 Sorare points in each of those games. Don't forget about Cleveland!

DOWNGRADE

Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($6.57): Since returning from injury, Sochan has been on the bench after previously being in the starting lineup. He's been back for a half-dozen games and has multiple outings with only two points already. Sochan is no Ben Wallace, so he's also fallen below 20.0 Sorare points on multiple occasions. The De'Aaron Fox deal means a high-level player is going to be getting his share of the touches, but it means more than that. San Antonio has signaled it is flipping a switch and getting serious about contending soon. There's no room for Sochan to work through growing pains under those parameters.