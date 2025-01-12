Aaron Gordon Injury: On track to return Sunday
Gordon (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas, intends to play, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Gordon is on track to snap a nine-game absence streak due to a right calf strain. The veteran forward will likely remain a game-time decision ahead of tipoff at 3:00 p.m. ET, though he should play barring any setbacks during warmups. Even if Gordon makes his return, it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction during his comeback. The 29-year-old has appeared in only 17 regular-season games thus far due to calf injuries, during which he has averaged 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 28.8 minutes per contest.
