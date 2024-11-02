Aaron Gordon News: Big double-double in loss
Gordon chipped in 31 points (11-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 119-116 loss to the Timberwolves.
The veteran forward led all scorers on the night, dropping 30-plus points for the first time this season while recording his second double-double in five games. Gordon has had an impressive start to the campaign, averaging 18.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game -- marks which would both be career highs -- and he could see his usage increase in the short term if Jamal Murray (concussion) misses some time.
