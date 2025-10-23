Gordon put together one of the most efficient 50-point performances in recent memory, missing only one shot from beyond the arc while setting career highs in points and made threes. However, it didn't result in a victory for his team, as Stephen Curry's 42-point showing was enough to help Golden State secure a victory after forcing overtime. Gordon was much improved from long range a season ago, converting 43.6 percent of his attempts in 51 regular-season appearances, and he's off to a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign following Thursday's outburst.