Aaron Gordon News: Sees 24 minutes in Game 7

Gordon chipped in eight points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes during Sunday's 125-93 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gordon, who somehow powered through a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in this contest, was terrific out of the gate before eventually slowing down. The Thunder eventually ran away with this game, so the Nuggets understandably dialed him back. Based on previous reports, it could be several weeks until he's fully healed. Gordon had some bad injury luck in the regular season as well, mainly due to a calf issue. He appeared in 51 games, producing averages of 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers on 53.1 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.