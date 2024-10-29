Aaron Gordon News: Sniffs triple-double in OT win

Gordon finished Monday's 127-125 overtime win over the Raptors with 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 42 minutes.

Even though Nikola Jokic carried Denver to a much-needed first victory of the season, Gordon was impressive in his own right and finished just two assists away from recording a triple-double. He's enjoying a solid start to the season, but this was a step in the right direction after struggling a bit with his shot in his opening two contests.