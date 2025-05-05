Aaron Holiday News: Doesn't see floor

Holiday did not see the floor during Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Warriors.

Holiday was used sparingly during the postseason, appearing in three games with an average of 9.0 minutes. He wasn't much more involved during the regular season, playing 12.8 minutes per game across 62 appearances with 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 43.7 percent shooting. The Rockets hold a $4.9 million team option on Holiday for the 2025-26 season.