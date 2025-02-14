Aaron Holiday News: Pops for team-high 25 in loss

Holiday recorded 25 points (10-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 105-98 loss to the Warriors.

The 28-year-old guard led Houston in scoring on the night while setting new season highs in minutes, points and boards. Holiday got the start Thursday for the second time in the last three games, but he didn't see the court at all in Wednesday's contest, and his recent spike in playing time has come while Fred VanVleet (ankle) has been sidelined. With VanVleet potentially set to return after the All-Star break, Holiday figures to move back into a depth backcourt role.