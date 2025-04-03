Aaron Nesmith News: Scores 16 points

Nesmith provided 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-105 win over the Hornets.

Nesmith was one of four starters who scored at least 15 points for the Pacers in this comfortable win over the Hornets. The forward has left his injury issues behind him, as he missed 35 straight games between Nov. 4 and Jan. 14 due to a left ankle sprain, and is gearing up to end the regular season on a strong note, scoring in double digits in seven of his last nine appearances. Over that stretch, Nesmith is averaging 14.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range.