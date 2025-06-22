This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

How blessed are we to get a Game 7 in the NBA Finals? This series has been epic, and we're treated with one final game in what's been a fantastic season. That also means it's my final NBA DFS article of the season, and I want to thank all of you for reading throughout the year. With that in mind, let's dive into this Game 7 to cap off a sensational season.

Slate Overview

IND at OKC: This best-of-seven series is tied at 3-3. The winner of this game will be an NBA Champion. Neither of these clubs has won an NBA Championship.

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (calf), Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and Jarace Walker (ankle)

OKC - Nikola Topic (knee)

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($10,400)

Haliburton is dealing with a calf issue, but it's impossible to fade him at just $10,400. That's one of the lowest single-game salaries we've seen from this stud, and it's hard to believe we're seeing it in a deciding Game 7. This All-Star averaged 43 DraftKings points per game during the regular season and still had 28 DK points across 23 minutes in Game 6. He only needed to play 23 minutes due to the blowout nature of that game, but seeing Hali flirt with 40-45 minutes in the final game of the season would be far from surprising.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($6,000)

Nembhard is helping Hali get through this injury, scoring 30 DK points across 30 minutes in Game 6. That alone would be incredible from a $6K player, but we've seen Nembhard average 28 fantasy points per game during the playoffs. Finding that production from such an affordable player is a godsend on a single-game slate, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Nembhard play 40 minutes in the final game of the year.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($10,800)

Some people are pegging Williams to take down Finals MVP if OKC walks away with this ring, and that's a testament to how special this youngster has been. Williams has scored at least 34 DraftKings points in 25 of his last 28 outings. He's also averaging 42 DK points per game in that span, showcasing a 57-point upside just two games ago. It'll be nearly impossible to fit in Williams and SGA, but Williams is one of the best options out there if you want to go cheap at captain or fade Gilgeous-Alexander altogether.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($10,600)

Like Williams, people have Siakam pegged as Finals MVP if Indiana can escape with an upset here. The one-time champ has scored at least 40 DraftKings points in six of his last seven outings, generating a 46-point average in that span. That's one of the best stretches this guy has had all year, but it's clear he's one of the only guys with an advantage against this stout OKC defense. Siakam has scored at least 40 fantasy points in six of eight matchups with the Thunder this season.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($14,400)

This $14,400 price tag is out of control, but can we really fade SGA? Most people aren't brave enough to do that because the MVP has a 53-point average and a 40-point floor. What's really amazing about Gilgeous-Alexander is that he could be looking at 45 minutes and 30 shots in this must-win Game 7. The best players always show up in these circumstances, and it truly feels like 50 fantasy points is SGA's floor with the opportunity he'll have in this game.

Mid-Range Money

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,400)

There's no doubt that Holmgren has struggled at times in this series, but seeing him at $8,400 is quite the bargain. This guy has been closer to $10K on single-game slates throughout the season, averaging 34 DraftKings points per game. Reaching that would make Holmgren a heck of a value, and we've seen the big man showcase a 60-point ceiling multiple times this year. The Thunder need this talented big man to step up in this deciding game, and there's minimal risk at just $8,400.

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($6,400)

Caruso is an animal when he's on the court. That intensity should be brought to another level in this Game 7, and we'd expect this hustler to play extra minutes in such a critical game. If you look at the 15 games that AC has played over 25 minutes, he's averaging 31 DK points per game. Amazingly, five of those 15 games have occurred in this series, which highlights his importance to the team.

Value Picks

Myles Turner, Pacers ($5,600)

Turner has been terrible from a DFS standpoint in this series, but he's one of the best punt plays at just $5,600. Turner typically earned between $7,000 and $8,000 during the regular season, averaging nearly 35 DraftKings points per game. All you need is 25 DK points for Turner to be a tremendous value at this price tag, and he should have no issues reaching that as long as he plays 30 minutes in this must-win Game 7. The big man has scored at least 24 fantasy points in four of six games in this series, which is still a decent total from such a cheap player.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($5,000)

Nesmith is the defensive stud in Indy, and the Pacers need him out there 30-40 minutes to cover Williams. That monstrous role makes Nesmith an immense value, averaging 28 DK points per game across 28 minutes a night over his last 21 outings. Getting 20-25 fantasy points is plenty from a $5K player, and he's only finished with 20 or fewer DK points in three of those games! If you want to squeeze in the studs, you must lean on cheap players like Nesmith and Turner.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.